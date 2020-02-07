WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong wind gusts expected across the Lowcountry Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Wind gusts will increase in intensity and frequency across the Lowcountry through the morning behind a powerful cold front.

“Gusts will be high enough to cause some tree damage and scattered power outages,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Storm Team 2 expects frequent wind gusts up to 40 mph away from the coast through Friday afternoon, with gusts as high as 45 mph along the coast and near waterways.

Be prepared for travel delays in some areas due to the possibility of downed trees and utility lines. Driving could be difficult on higher bridges, especially the Ravenel, Edwards, and Don Holt bridges.