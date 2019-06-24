WEATHER ALERT: Excessive heat expected Monday

High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will combine with moderately high amounts of humidity to produce heat index values near 105 Monday afternoon.

“Doctors tell us they begin to see a noticeable rise in heat-related illnesses once temperatures or heat index values reach or exceed 105,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for the Lowcountry.

“If you’re going to be working or playing outside, just remember to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, and wear light-weight and light-colored clothing,” added Marthers.

