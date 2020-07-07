WEATHER ALERT: Periods of heavy rain across the Lowcountry through Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Periods of heavy rain are expected across the South Carolina Lowcountry through Thursday and could lead to minor flooding in some areas.

“Lots of tropical moisture will allow for occasional showers and thunderstorms for the next couple of days,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “They won’t move quickly and many of us could easily pick up a few inches of rain through Thursday.”

Minor flooding is possible at times across the Lowcountry through Thursday thanks to periodic heavy rain.

