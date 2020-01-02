Weather Blog: a look at January weather

Welcome to 2020! We saw a fairly typical January 1st to start off the year with temperatures near average- but did you know that our average temperatures actually begin warming up by the end of the month?

Even though the typically coldest days are on their way out, January and February are when we usually see our snowfall- as seen in our average snow for the month being around a fifth of an inch. Don’t get your hopes up just yet as no snow is in the forecast and long range weather models look to keep warmer than average temperatures through most of this month. This doesn’t include day to day changes so we’ll be sure to keep you updated on those here at Storm Team 2!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson