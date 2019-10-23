Weather Blog: Breaking down frost/freeze alerts

Cold weather alerts are still a ways off but here’s a quick rundown of the various ones the National Weather Service issue when it gets frosty!

Freeze Watch

50% chance or more that temperatures will drop to or below 32 degrees within 12 to 48 hours.

Freeze Warning

A freeze is imminent with an 80% chance or greater for temperature to drop to or below freezing within 12 to 48 hours.

Frost Watch

Temperatures won’t drop to freezing but conditions will be right (80% or more likelihood) for scattered to widespread frost to occur.

One thing to keep in mind is that these are issued mainly for gardeners and farmers to let them know to either cover or bring in sensitive vegetation. Once the temperature does fall below freezing there will no longer be any freeze or frost alerts issued as the growing season officially ends. These alerts will also no longer be issued after November 30- or the first freeze, whatever is first!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson