Weather Blog: Daylight Dwindling

Love it, hate it, or are simply indifferent- daylight saving is upon us. I think most of us are at least happy about getting an extra hour of sleep this morning.

Even though the clocks changed, our daylight measured in hours and minutes didn’t change (except for 1 minute between Saturday and today). This is because daylight saving time is a man-made event and not an astronomical one. We are losing daylight at a rapid rate- nearly 35 minutes will be lost from today to Thanksgiving. We’ll continue to lose daylight until the winter solstice comes up on Dec. 21st.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson