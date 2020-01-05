Weather Blog: Earth will be closest to the sun this Sunday

Sunday morning will mark the Earth’s closest point to the sun in its yearly trip around the star! This event, which is more of a fun fact, is called the perihelion- in which the Earth is a short 91.4 million miles away from the sun. Compare this to the furthest point, the aphelion, in which the Earth is 94.5 million miles away from the sun. These points exist as the Earth’s orbit is not exactly circular, but rather elliptical.

Despite making our closest approach to the sun tomorrow, temperatures will not be impacted as our seasons are dictated by the Earth’s tilt and not our location relative to the sun.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson