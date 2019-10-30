Weather Blog: Halloween Climatology

The weather won’t make or break most holidays but Halloween is the exception as many will head outside all decked out in their best costumes!

A chilly night will require those costumes to be covered with a coat, a hot night will make it unbearable for those in heavy costumes, and no one wants rain! So typically- how does our Halloween weather shape up? Overall nothing scary!

Our average high is right around the mid 70s with our record high much closer to 90 at 87 degrees. We came close to this temperature in recent memory in 2016 with a high of 86. Our coldest Halloween was just a few degrees away from freezing at a low of 35.

In terms of rainfall, most Halloweens have remained dry. In fact over the past 19 years, only one year has seen rain on the 31st. The wettest Halloween came in 1985 with nearly 1″ of rainfall.

Halloween 2019? The weather still looks to be unsettled but mainly dry for trick-or-treating with out the door temperatures starting in the low 80s and ending in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Enjoy, be safe, and have a great Halloween!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson