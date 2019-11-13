Weather Blog: How low did we go?

Live Now
There’s no denying that it was COLD this morning- but how low did our temperatures go?

Here’s some of the low temperatures this morning (many matching or breaking daily records):

MONCKS CORNER                 30 F                 
GOOSE CREEK                   31 F               
ACE BASIN                     29 F                   
CHARLESTON                    29 F                      
MOUNT PLEASANT                29 F                     
CHARLESTON INTL AIRPORT       29 F                     
WAMBAW                        29 F                     
WEST ASHLEY                   30 F                                  
CHARLESTON                    30 F                      
STILES POINT                  30 F                                      
MCCLELLANVILLE                30 F                     
CHARLESTON EXEC               30 F                    
MOUNT PLEASANT                30 F                 
3.4 E SOUTH SANTEE            30 F                    
EDISTO ISLAND                 31 F                     
SULLIVANS ISLAND              31 F                                                     
ISLE OF PALMS                 32 F                    
CHARLESTON                    32 F                               
WADMALAW ISLAND               34 F                             
WALTERBORO                    27 F                                           
SUMMERVILLE                   31 F                    
FOLLY BEACH                   31 F                                
FORT SUMTER                   32 F

One important thing to note is that frost and freeze alerts will no longer be issued by the National Weather Service as the growing season has ended with this hard freeze. These alerts will be reissued in spring as the growing season begins again.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson

