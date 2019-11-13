Weather Blog: How low did we go?

There’s no denying that it was COLD this morning- but how low did our temperatures go?

Here’s some of the low temperatures this morning (many matching or breaking daily records):

MONCKS CORNER 30 F GOOSE CREEK 31 F ACE BASIN 29 F CHARLESTON 29 F MOUNT PLEASANT 29 F CHARLESTON INTL AIRPORT 29 F WAMBAW 29 F WEST ASHLEY 30 F CHARLESTON 30 F STILES POINT 30 F MCCLELLANVILLE 30 F CHARLESTON EXEC 30 F MOUNT PLEASANT 30 F 3.4 E SOUTH SANTEE 30 F EDISTO ISLAND 31 F SULLIVANS ISLAND 31 F ISLE OF PALMS 32 F CHARLESTON 32 F WADMALAW ISLAND 34 F WALTERBORO 27 F SUMMERVILLE 31 F FOLLY BEACH 31 F FORT SUMTER 32 F

One important thing to note is that frost and freeze alerts will no longer be issued by the National Weather Service as the growing season has ended with this hard freeze. These alerts will be reissued in spring as the growing season begins again.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson