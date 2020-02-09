Weather Blog: “Super Snow Moon” Saturday Night

We missed out on the snow that fell earlier this afternoon upstate and unfortunately, we’ll likely miss a different type of “snow” tonight- the “super snow moon!” Don’t get too much FOMO! This full moon isn’t that super and it definitely isn’t snowy.

The name “snow moon” is given to the second full moon of the year- which occurs tonight behind a cloudy Lowcountry sky. These clouds will clear out overnight so early risers might manage to see it before it sets early Sunday morning. The “super” bit is because this moon is a “supermoon,” the first one of 2020.



Supermoons appear slightly bigger and slightly brighter as the moon’s full phase coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. The full moon tonight will likely be roughly 10% larger compared to its a full moon at its furthest point away from Earth and up to 30% brighter- which you may notice as the moonlight tries to break through the clouds.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson