Weather blog- Thanksgiving climatology

What’s our weather typically like on Thanksgiving? Well since Thanksgiving is one of those interesting holidays, much like Easter, that moves around on the calendar- the average temperatures shift around. But if we take all of our Thanksgivings since records began in the early 1900s, our average Turkey Day high temperature is 61 degrees, while our low is 44 degrees.

Our hottest Thanksgiving came just under a decade ago with 81 degrees on Thanksgiving afternoon in 2010. We rarely go cold turkey on the 4th Thursday of the month with only 16% of Thanksgivings falling at or below 32 degrees. As such we’ve never seen snow on Thanksgiving (but we have seen snow in November- check out our weather blog to see when that was). We have seen rain but not many times since November is our driest month of the year. Less than a fifth of Thanksgiving holidays have been wet.

As for this year? Looks pretty good! Sunny and dry with temperatures near normal here in the Lowcountry. We’ll have more details on that as well as your travel forecast coming up on our forecasts on News 2.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson