Weather Blog: When the Lowcountry typically freezes

It’s only a matter of time before the Lowcountry drops below 32 degrees- but that time differs from area to area. The National Weather Service keeps track of these dates, breaking them down into the average first (and last) freeze, the median (middle date of all recorded freezes), and the earliest recorded freezes. Here they are below!

Summerville

Average first: November 10th

Median: November 16th

Earliest: October 11th

Charleston Airport (KCHS)

Average first: November 30th

Median: November 29rd

Earliest: November 11th

Sullivans Island

Average first: December 11th

Median: December 3rd

Earliest: November 1st

Downtown Charleston

Average first: December 27th

Median: December 24th

Earliest: November 22nd

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson