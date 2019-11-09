Weather Blog: Why Sunday morning will be a little colder

Most areas managed to stay above freezing this morning, and many areas (especially near the coast) will stay above it tonight. But inland areas have a slightly greater chance to see temperatures drop to nearly 32 degrees tonight- allowing for a light freeze with patchy frost also possible.

Why is the freeze potential greater tonight? It boils down to a term you likely have heard in our forecasts: “radiational cooling.” A clear sky and a much lighter breeze (almost completely calm) overnight will allow for a lot more heat to be lost into space- resulting in a colder night overall.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson