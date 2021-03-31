Weather on Par: First Tee of Greater Charleston

Spring has sprung, and so have spring classes for the First Tee!

“We are First Tee Greater Charleston and we use the game of golf as a vehicle to teach kids life skills,” Meghan Taylor, Program Director First Tee – Greater Charleston, said. “So things like responsibility, integrity, perseverance, that they first learn on the golf course by chipping putting, doing full swings, and then every class ends with a bridge to life of alright you used responsibility by filling divots, fixing ball marks, so how can you be responsible at home?”

Responsibility of course is an important life skill to have, especially when it comes to our ever changing Lowcountry weather.

“Safety is always just our main priority, that’s what we want families always to know,” Taylor said. “We try to be as safe as possible. If there’s a good chance that there might be thunder or lightning then we definitely cancel class. But, golf is an outdoor sport so if it’s only looking like a little bit of rain, then we might have class that day.”

It’s Meghan’s job to keep track of that, and update the First Tee’s dashboard if classes are on for the afternoon or not.

“We do programs across 7 different locations, Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkley counties so anywhere from here at Patriots Point up to Berkley Country Club in Moncks Corner,” Taylor said. “As you can imagine the weather is a little bit crazy from location to location.”

But if Meghan could choose the weather conditions herself..

“A little bit less windy than this, but a bit of a breeze to keep all of those Charleston bugs away. 65-70 degrees, a perfectly sunny day, that’s my favorite for sure!”