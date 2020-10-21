Weather Wednesday: Coastal Flooding Explained

From Coastal Flooding to Flash Flooding to River Flooding, we see it all here in the Lowcountry. Simply the number of different types of “flooding” can cause a headache. Let’s break it down.

For the past stretch of days we have been dealing with Coastal Flooding. You’ve likely heard Storm Team 2 talking watches, warnings, and advisories.

An Advisory is the lowest of the “threat levels”. What it means is that minor coastal flooding is either occurring or is likely to. The total tide stays between 7-7.5 ft.

A Watch is the next step up, meaning that moderate to major coastal flooding is possible. This is one to keep a close eye on, because these flood levels in particular can cause flooded roadways and even property damage.

If that is happening, or about to, a coastal flood Warning is then issued. At this point you need to be extra cautious of flooded roadways and road closures.

Coastal Flooding is just one of the types of flooding that we deal with here in the Lowcountry. It is unique because it is based purely on our tides.

Other types of flooding include river flooding and flash flooding. Both of these have watches and warnings.

A WATCH means that the conditions are favorable for one of these types of flooding to occur. Be on guard and have a plan in case it does happen.

A WARNING means that the flooding is happening, or is imminent.

Regardless of what type of flooding we see, it is always an important reminder that if you see a flooded roadway to turn around, don’t drown.