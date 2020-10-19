Weather Wednesday: Fall Allergies

It seems like it is always allergy season here in the Lowcountry.

“Runny nose, stuffy nose, nasal congestion, the sneezing, sinus pressure, itchy watery eyes, post nasal drainage,” are symptoms Dr. Lindsey Steadman Stoltz, Board Certified Allergist with Charleston Allergy and Asthma, says you may experience. “The whole gamut.”

Those are symptoms you might be experiencing right now if you do suffer from fall allergies.

“Spring time, typically those are tree pollens that we will see and then our summer time pollens are usually grasses and fall is typically weeds,” Steadman Stoltz said.

Our main culprit with those weed pollens is Ragweed, but we do have another headache on our hands.

“Mold for us, unfortunately because of our humid climate, we see traces of mold just about year round, but they seem to pick up significantly in fall,” Dr. Steadman said. “Those outdoor molds seem to be more of a fall season.”

As the seasons change, it is important to know what exactly triggers your allergies.

“If you know what you’re allergic to, you can try to limit your exposure to, that can definitely help with your symptoms. The only way to really find that out is to go see a board certified allergist to get tested to find out what you specifically are allergic to.”

Then, you can discuss treatment options with your allergist such as over the counter medication and nasal spray, prescription medication, or immunotherapy.

One important thing to remember as fall allergy season overlaps with COVID and the start of flu season is one big difference in symptoms: allergies do not come with a fever.