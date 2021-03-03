Weather Wednesday: Horse Health in Inclement Conditions

They say that when it rains, it pours. When it does, ground conditions are not ideal for those beautiful for legged animals. Muddy grounds can pose a threat to a horse’s health.

News 2’s own Hanna Powers has very specific ways of keeping her thoroughbred, Lace, safe in these conditions.

First and foremost it is important to keep a horse’s hooves clean. They act like soccer cleats, and help the horse get a better grip.

Sometimes the rider will even put special booties on the front hooves. These keep the horse shoes from being kicked off when the horse overcompensates for the ground conditions while walking.

Another essential is an anti-fungal to keep the hooves healthy despite the groundwater, so that they do not become infected.