Wet weekend, no tropical threat

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted and increased the chance of tropical development of a wave of low pressure off the coast of Florida by the weekend’s end. Thankfully, despite whatever does/does not form- our outlook this weekend stays the same: unsettled and at times wet but no tropical risk.

A stalling frontal boundary will guide this potential tropical system well off the coast, but provide ample opportunities for showers and storms to form along it both Saturday, Sunday, and even into next week. This will result in periods of showers and thunderstorms, some with very heavy rainfall. Although this is not directly related to the possible developing tropical depression or storm, periods of very heavy rain and some minor flooding could occur into early next week as we accumulate tropical moisture.

The disturbance may become Dorian, the 4th named storm of the season, late in the weekend or early next week. But again- there is NO significant threat of a direct impact from a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane on the South Carolina coast this weekend into early next week.