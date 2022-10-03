Welcome back to this week’s episode of ‘What’s Up?’ with Olivia Lawrence. This week, we have three separate visible events happening in our Lowcountry night skies.

First, on Friday October 7th, the Draconids Meteor Shower will occur. This is considered to be a minor meteor shower, producing about 10 meteors per hour, which will have the best viewing in the early evening on Friday. The mostly full moon will block out all but the brightest meteors this year, but if you are patient you may still be able to catch a few good ones. Meteors will radiate from the constellation Draco, but can appear anywhere in the night sky.

Happening next, on Saturday October 8th, Mercury will be at its greatest Western elongation, at 18 degrees from the Sun. This will be the best time to see Mercury, since it will be at its highest point above the horizon, in our morning sky. You can look for the planet low in the Eastern sky, just before sunrise!

Finally, on Sunday october 9th, the Moon will be located on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun, and its face will be fully illuminated. This full moon in Aries was known by early Native American tribes as the hunter’s moon, the travel moon, and the blood moon.

As always, if you’re able to capture any pictures or videos of these three events, share them with me at Livlawrencewx on Twitter or Livlawrence1 on Instagram.