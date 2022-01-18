Tracking the potential for winter weather in the Lowcountry this weekend

There is a new threat for winter weather a little closer to home this weekend!

So what is different about from last weekend to this weekend? The answer: Colder temperatures. As of right now, it is still too far out to determine what type of precipitation we will receive. However, with falling temperatures and widespread rain headed our way, we could potentially see freezing rain across the area Friday night into early Saturday Morning.

Of course, it is all about timing. We need just the right ingredients for a wintry mix to occur here in the Lowcountry. Currently, we are looking at a few factors that could potentially bring ice to our area. With below-freezing surface temperatures and moisture, you would think that would be all that you need. It all depends on the strength of the storm, timing, and the location of this system to determine exactly what type of winter weather is in store for this weekend.

Current EURO Model for this Weekend

Current GFS Model for this Weekend

The GFS and EURO models aren’t exactly agreeing right now. Comparing both of these models, the GFS has more ice covering the area. Where the EURO isn’t as aggressive and clears out much earlier.

The issue with an ice storm is that heavy accumulations of ice can bring down trees and topple powerlines. Even small accumulations of ice can be extremely dangerous to motorists and pedestrians. Bridges and overpasses are particularly dangerous because they freeze before other surfaces.

We need model consistency and agreement before we can confidently say that widespread ice is in our future for this weekend!