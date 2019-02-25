Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Top Stories
Run with Charleston County deputies during the 1st annual ‘Code 3 Miler’ 5K to honor fallen officers
US agency cancels Trump policy on conservation purchases
The Latest: Biden says minds may change at impeachment trial
GOP’s Tenney, who won House seat by 109 votes, is sworn in
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
PODCAST: There’s a 30% Chance…
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Everyday Heroes
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Womens History
Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
Video
Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
Celebrating Women: Former Kansas Senator Nancy Landon Kassebaum
Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood
More Womens History Headlines
Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island
Video
Photo Gallery: Celebrating Women – Viola Davis
Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America
Video
GALLERY: American women who have impacted our nation
Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations
Video
Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement
Video
40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States
Video
Boeing’s Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers
Video
Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America
Video
Baby in the Statehouse
Video
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Clemson
PHOTOS: Former Mt. Pleasant BI-LO transformed into mixed-use development
Gallery
Watch Live
Customers across the Carolinas report seeing COVID-19 surcharges from some businesses
Video
How holy is ‘The Holy City?’ A look at Charleston’s complicated history of religion
Video
Suspect arrested for shooting at King Street Public House
Video
Charleston native makes his way from dancing in the Lowcountry to the Super Bowl Halftime Show