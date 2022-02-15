Anchor, Reporter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-- Business owner Zahra Hajiaghamohseni is always looking for ways to network online, so when she first received a direct message from another business account in October, she was hopeful her newly founded company was gaining traffic.

“It was just very generic conversation that was pretty benign. 'What industry are you in? What do you do?'," she described. "That is how I learned this particular account hypothetically specialized in virtual currency exchange,” she added.