The News Anchor Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms

Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards

Gather and verify information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.

Build network of sources who supply information that allows the Company to stay ahead of its competitors

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education

Three (3) years television anchoring or reporting experience required

Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation

Strong reporting skills

Understand importance of social media

Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills

Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel

Operate newsroom computer systems

