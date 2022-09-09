The News Anchor Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
- Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.
- Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily
- Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms
- Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards
- Gather and verify information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.
- Build network of sources who supply information that allows the Company to stay ahead of its competitors
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education
- Three (3) years television anchoring or reporting experience required
- Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation
- Strong reporting skills
- Understand importance of social media
- Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills
- Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel
- Operate newsroom computer systems