The News Anchor Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.  

  • Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.
  • Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily
  • Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms
  • Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards
  • Gather and verify information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.
  • Build network of sources who supply information that allows the Company to stay ahead of its competitors
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education
  • Three (3) years television anchoring or reporting experience required
  • Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation
  • Strong reporting skills
  • Understand importance of social media
  • Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills
  • Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel
  • Operate newsroom computer systems

