The Assignment Manager is responsible for being the lead for incoming news stories which includes information gathering, planning and coordinating news coverage across all station platforms.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Tracks stories from all sources including government agencies, wire services and community groups
- Dispatches photographers, reporters and other personnel to cover stories
- Coordinates logistics for news personnel
- Participates in daily story meetings and supplies a comprehensive list of all possible news stories and works with the News Director to develop plans for all broadcasts
- Assists in development, planning and follow-up of all news stories
- Edits video clips as assigned
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Minimum two years’ experience in news operations
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Flexibility to work any shift
Physical Demands & Work Environment
The Assignment Manager must be able to:
- Remain in a stationary position 50% of the time
- Conduct telephone conversations
- Communicate directly with individuals or groups
- Make decisions with little or no supervision
- Make decisions that impact the results of co-workers
- Work in close proximity to others