The Assignment Manager is responsible for being the lead for incoming news stories which includes information gathering, planning and coordinating news coverage across all station platforms.  

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

  • Tracks stories from all sources including government agencies, wire services and community groups
  • Dispatches photographers, reporters and other personnel to cover stories
  • Coordinates logistics for news personnel
  • Participates in daily story meetings and supplies a comprehensive list of all possible news stories and works with the News Director to develop plans for all broadcasts
  • Assists in development, planning and follow-up of all news stories
  • Edits video clips as assigned
  • Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
  • Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Minimum two years’ experience in news operations
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Flexibility to work any shift

 Physical Demands & Work Environment

The Assignment Manager must be able to:

  • Remain in a stationary position 50% of the time
  • Conduct telephone conversations
  • Communicate directly with individuals or groups
  • Make decisions with little or no supervision
  • Make decisions that impact the results of co-workers
  • Work in close proximity to others

