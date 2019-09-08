The Assignment Manager is responsible for being the lead for incoming news stories which includes information gathering, planning and coordinating news coverage across all station platforms.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Tracks stories from all sources including government agencies, wire services and community groups

Dispatches photographers, reporters and other personnel to cover stories

Coordinates logistics for news personnel

Participates in daily story meetings and supplies a comprehensive list of all possible news stories and works with the News Director to develop plans for all broadcasts

Assists in development, planning and follow-up of all news stories

Edits video clips as assigned

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum two years’ experience in news operations

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

Physical Demands & Work Environment

The Assignment Manager must be able to:

Remain in a stationary position 50% of the time

Conduct telephone conversations

Communicate directly with individuals or groups

Make decisions with little or no supervision

Make decisions that impact the results of co-workers

Work in close proximity to others

