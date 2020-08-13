It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!
The Commercial Producer will be responsible for the development of cutting-edge commercial spots from concept to completion. Creative scripting, shooting and non-linear editing experience is a must.
- Creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories
- Collaborate with creative team and project stakeholders to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results
- Coordinate asset and information exchange take meeting notes
- Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills
- Coordinate production, including working with clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (camera’s, vehicles, etc.) needed for project
- Manage video equipment and software needs
- Mentor junior commercial producers as needed
- Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots from concept to completion
- Interpreting the client’s business needs; developing design briefs by gathering information and data to clarify design issues
- Perform other duties, as directed by management
Requirements & Skills
- Minimum 1-2 years commercial and/or promotion experience, or college degree preferred
- Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
- Broad understanding of marketing and design
- Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques
- Exhibit advanced editing expertise
- A passion to stay up-to-date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries
- Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred
- Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including; Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder
- Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority
- Must be able to work independently or as part of a team
- Occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts will be required
- Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel may be required for commercial shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station
- Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition
- Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!