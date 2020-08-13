Commercial Producer

The Commercial Producer will be responsible for the development of cutting-edge commercial spots from concept to completion.   Creative scripting, shooting and non-linear editing experience is a must.

  • Creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories
  • Collaborate with creative team and project stakeholders to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results
  • Coordinate asset and information exchange take meeting notes
  • Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills
  • Coordinate production, including working with clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (camera’s, vehicles, etc.) needed for project
  • Manage video equipment and software needs
  • Mentor junior commercial producers as needed
  • Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots from concept to completion
  • Interpreting the client’s business needs; developing design briefs by gathering information and data to clarify design issues
  • Perform other duties, as directed by management

 Requirements & Skills

  •  Minimum 1-2 years commercial and/or promotion experience, or college degree preferred
  • Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
  • Broad understanding of marketing and design
  • Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques
  • Exhibit advanced editing expertise
  • A passion to stay up-to-date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries
  • Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred
  • Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including; Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder
  • Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority
  • Must be able to work independently or as part of a team
  • Occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts will be required
  • Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel may be required for commercial shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station
  • Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition
  • Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

