The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.
- Provides leadership for the promotions team
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
- Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness
- Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events
- Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members
- Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
- Resolves customer complaints regarding promotions
- Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs
- Plans, executes and tracks revenue-generating marketing and promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site
- Creates and reviews operational records and reports to assess the efficacy of promotions
- Creates client promotions and promotional proposals with members of the Programming and Sales teams
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum five years’ experience in media promotions
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment