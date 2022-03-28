The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.

  • Provides leadership for the promotions team
  • Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
  • Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness      
  • Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events
  • Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members
  • Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
  • Resolves customer complaints regarding promotions
  • Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs
  • Plans, executes and tracks revenue-generating marketing and promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site
  • Creates and reviews operational records and reports to assess the efficacy of promotions
  • Creates client promotions and promotional proposals with members of the Programming and Sales teams
  • Performs other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum five years’ experience in media promotions
  • Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
  • Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance
  • Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
  • Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

