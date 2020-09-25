- It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.
- Provides leadership for the promotions team
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
- Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness
- Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events
- Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members
- Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
- Resolves customer complaints regarding promotions
- Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs
- Plans, executes and tracks revenue-generating marketing and promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site
- Creates and reviews operational records and reports to assess the efficacy of promotions
- Creates client promotions and promotional proposals with members of the Programming and Sales teams
- Performs other duties as assigned Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum five years’ experience in media promotions
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment