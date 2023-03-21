Creative Services Lifestyle Show Host/Producer Apply at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Do you love living in the Lowcountry? Or maybe you’d like to? If so, this exciting opportunity is for you!

WCBD News 2 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, of Nexstar Media Inc., is hiring for a dynamic show host for its lifestyle show, Loving Living Local. The right candidate will present on camera segments and interviews that highlight people and places unique to the Lowcountry.

What can you expect?

You will be joining the Creative Services team within a television station. This department is responsible for station marketing and supporting News and Sales initiatives. You will report directly to the Creative Services Director. This a full-time, in-house position, Monday through Friday, typically 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with some occasional evenings or weekends. Your primary role will be to write, shoot and edit segments and appear in them. You will work closely with a Creative Services Producer whose primary role is assist with the production and creative elements of the show. You may be occasionally asked to help with other tasks within the station that are outside of your daily duties.

What do we expect?

First things first, we want someone with a great attitude who is passionate about storytelling and the Lowcountry. We also want someone who is a team player. The right candidate must be creative and have proven experience shooting, writing, and editing. Extensive knowledge of Adobe Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop is a must. Must possess strong video production skills using DSLR cameras. We also expect this person to have working knowledge of lighting and audio gear, have a valid driver’s license, and be fluent in English.

The Host/Producer must be comfortable and charismatic on camera and have the ability to confidently interview people, also on camera, without a script. They must be willing to learn what it takes to get segments from concept to client approval to air. Someone with previous television experience is preferred but not required. However, a demo reel of editing and on-camera work is required.

This person must be flexible, have good time management skills to meet deadlines, and exceptional interpersonal skills. They must be willing to assist News with shoots occasionally and participate in station events. Responsibilities may include other duties as directed by management.

About Loving Living Local

Loving Living Local is a daily lifestyle show which consists of multiple pre-produced segments. The majority of production of these segments take place outside of the news station at client locations, area attractions, etc. These segments feature various places, people and businesses that make the Lowcountry such a great place to live. It is a vehicle to help WCBD advertisers reach potential clients through content driven messaging. Additionally, it highlights local artisans, restaurants, destinations, and innovative products unique to the Lowcountry.

Nexstar Media Inc. is America’s largest local television/media company with 197 full power stations (including partner stations) in 115 markets addressing nearly 63% of US television households and a growing digital media. Nexstar’s platform delivers exceptional local content/network programming to inform/entertain viewers, while providing premium, local advertising across all screens/devices. Learn more at nexstar.tv.

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

WCBD TV is an NBC Affiliate Station owned by Nexstar Media Inc. We are located in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Charleston, SC. Charleston is known for its warm weather, friendly people, charming downtown, outstanding food, beautiful beaches, and so much history.

APPLY HERE