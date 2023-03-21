The Creative Services Producer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots and operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots.

Shoots video for commercial and promotional efforts

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, filming sequences, desired effects, and shot requirements

Sets up, composes and executes video shots

Maintains video equipment

Organizes and strings together raw footage into a continuous whole according to scripts or instructions for commercial and promotional efforts

Reviews assembled footage on screens or monitors to determine whether corrections are necessary

Trims filmed segments to specified lengths and reassembles segments into sequences that present stories with maximum effect

Determines the specific audio and visual effects necessary to complete spots

Sets up and operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product

Selects and combines the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effects

Maintains editing equipment

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Minimum two years’ experience operating video recording equipment (Depending on market size)

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Proficiency with video recording equipment

Proficiency with video editing equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

