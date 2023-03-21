The Creative Services Producer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots and operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots.
- Shoots video for commercial and promotional efforts
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, filming sequences, desired effects, and shot requirements
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots
- Maintains video equipment
- Organizes and strings together raw footage into a continuous whole according to scripts or instructions for commercial and promotional efforts
- Reviews assembled footage on screens or monitors to determine whether corrections are necessary
- Trims filmed segments to specified lengths and reassembles segments into sequences that present stories with maximum effect
- Determines the specific audio and visual effects necessary to complete spots
- Sets up and operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product
- Selects and combines the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effects
- Maintains editing equipment
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- High school diploma
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Minimum two years’ experience operating video recording equipment (Depending on market size)
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Proficiency with video recording equipment
- Proficiency with video editing equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously