The Promotions Producer will be a highly motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects.
- Work closely with Creative Services Director and Promotion Manager to conceive, write, produce, and edit compelling on-air promos and image campaigns either independently or as a team
- Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time
- Push the creative envelope to new heights while adhering to brand guidelines
- Produce client sponsored promotional content, as assigned
- Perform other related duties, as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Minimum 3 years of on-air promotion experience as a writer/producer/editor for a local station or cable network working in a news environment
- Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Must be able to provide a reel of work examples — include a web address with your resume or cover letter.
- Strong non-linear editing skills
- Extensive knowledge and proven experience in After Effects and Photoshop
- Passion for strong image and promotion writing
- Possess strong video production skills utilizing Sony, Canon, and Blackmagic Cameras
- Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear
- Possess excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks
- Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments
- Knowledge of DaVinci Resolve and Video Copilot plug-ins is a plus