The Promotions Producer will be a highly motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects.

  • Work closely with Creative Services Director and Promotion Manager to conceive, write, produce, and edit compelling on-air promos and image campaigns either independently or as a team
  • Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time
  • Push the creative envelope to new heights while adhering to brand guidelines
  • Produce client sponsored promotional content, as assigned
  • Perform other related duties, as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Minimum 3 years of on-air promotion experience as a writer/producer/editor for a local station or cable network working in a news environment
  • Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Must be able to provide a reel of work examples — include a web address with your resume or cover letter.
  • Strong non-linear editing skills
  • Extensive knowledge and proven experience in After Effects and Photoshop
  • Passion for strong image and promotion writing
  • Possess strong video production skills utilizing Sony, Canon, and Blackmagic Cameras
  • Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear
  • Possess excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks
  • Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments
  • Knowledge of DaVinci Resolve and Video Copilot plug-ins is a plus

