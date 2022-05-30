The Promotions Producer will be a highly motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects.

Work closely with Creative Services Director and Promotion Manager to conceive, write, produce, and edit compelling on-air promos and image campaigns either independently or as a team

Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time

Push the creative envelope to new heights while adhering to brand guidelines

Produce client sponsored promotional content, as assigned

Perform other related duties, as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Minimum 3 years of on-air promotion experience as a writer/producer/editor for a local station or cable network working in a news environment

Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must be able to provide a reel of work examples — include a web address with your resume or cover letter.

Strong non-linear editing skills

Extensive knowledge and proven experience in After Effects and Photoshop

Passion for strong image and promotion writing

Possess strong video production skills utilizing Sony, Canon, and Blackmagic Cameras

Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear

Possess excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks

Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments

Knowledge of DaVinci Resolve and Video Copilot plug-ins is a plus

