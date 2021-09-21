The Digital Distribution Producer is responsible for developing and implementing a plan to generate inbound traffic from external sources and communicate our brand identity. The producer is the primary advocate for growing and directing off-platform participation among the editorial group. This person must be highly motivated with an ability to focus and re-focus on a constantly changing target. The candidate should understand nuances in tone for different audiences and brand identities — sounding fun where able and respectful when required.

Develops and implements social media strategy across all products

Manages all social media accounts with understanding of each unique audience

Executes on growing local newsletter strategy while tailoring tone to local needs

Utilizes third-party tools to manage social posts across multiple accounts

Shares high-performing successes across multiple markets and pitches external partners and sites for possible story promotion

Observes SEO trends and provides feedback to reporters and producers

Sends app alerts and desktop notifications timed for maximum reach

Communicates regularly with other newsrooms to leverage unique offerings

Reports on account and campaign metrics to inform future production strategies

Skill/Experience Requirements

2 years of experience as a social media producer

Clever headline/social post writer that gets readers to click

Ability to moderate tone voice to fit platform and brand needs

Strong multi-tasking abilities

Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker

Knowledge of audience behavior trends and technical ability to affect them

Ability to monitor and analyze metrics to change strategy as needed

Knowledge of AP style

Understanding of effective writing styles for internal and external audiences

Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

Regularly meets measurements of success

Proficiency in Photoshop and Premiere

Typical day

The distribution producer will need to maintain awareness of external social media conversations and manage our own posts across all accounts through the day while also scheduling holdable content for off-hours. Regular metric analysis and reporting will result in constant updates to strategies that need to be communicated, likely focusing on updated messaging to different groups weekly. This individual will also play a central role in the execution of our evolving newsletter strategy.

APPLY HERE