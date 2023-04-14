WCBD TV is an NBC Affiliate Station owned by Nexstar Media Inc. We are located in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Charleston, SC. Charleston is known for its warm weather, friendly people, charming downtown, outstanding food, beautiful beaches, and so much history.
The Digital Producer leads the transition from broadcast-focused newsrooms to multi-platform newsrooms through active daily example; providing training in methods, processes and tactics; as well as in creating/editing original content beyond that which is produced for on-air.
- Develops and leads winning strategy for station content
- Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
- Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Pitches on-brand local and trending stories during morning meetings
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- Shoots and edits content for on-air and digital
- Produces reports for all platforms
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.
- Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers
Requirements & Skills:
- Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
- Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
- CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
- Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
- Responds positively to feedback