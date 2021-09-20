The digital reporter should be a skilled writer who can craft headlines and content that provide value to the audience and driver user engagement. The reporter will use data to make decisions about audience interest trends. The reporter will be able to reach out to contacts, source the web and find information on social media to build stories that will be high performing across multiple websites. While the reporter will largely work from a single space, the ability to take photos and create video is a plus. A strong knowledge of social media platforms is expected.

Position Responsibilities

· Report news quickly and accurately

· Be able to craft original content that stands out from competition

· Collaborate with local and regional staff to find angles that resonate in the community

· Find ways to share reporting responsibilities across markets and topics as needed

· Understand types of stories that drive traffic on the web

· Work with management to deliver a content mix that reflects the needs of our audience

· Develop expertise and sources in key audience interest areas

· Shoot photos and video as needed to tell stories in multiple ways

· Utilize social media for reporting and story promotion

Skill/Experience Requirements

· 2 years of experience creating content for the web preferred but not required

· Knowledge of AP style

· Enjoys working in teams and is a strong communicator

· Ability to quickly learn new things and adapt to change

· Thrives under pressure and able to meet deadlines

· Self-motivated and competitive

· Comfortable setting up and executing interviews with local sources

· Ability to be fast and first at breaking news on the web

· Able to deliver multiple stories for the web each day on a wide range of topics

· Familiar with contact information for various agencies to obtain information as quickly as possible.

· Understand social media’s importance in reporting stories and delivering traffic

· Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

· Regularly meets measurements of success

· Proficiency in MS Office a must; HTML, CSS and Photoshop experience a plus

Education Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree

This is primarily an in-house position.

APPLY HERE