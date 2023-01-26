The Production Director is responsible for: researching, planning, managing and producing news programming.
- Plans and develops local news programs: researches and develops ideas and budgets; writes scripts; etc.
- Produces program(s): conducts interviews; manages talent; may serve as editor, videographer, and/or audio/lighting specialist
- Post-production: edits videotape; completes related paperwork such as clearances; labels and stores completed show tapes
- Provides training and direction to the production staff
- Assist in repair and upkeep of studio and production sets and properties
- Participate in the design of video graphics, titles, music, and creative look of shows; makes editorial decisions regarding assembly of information, illustrations, and content
- Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- BA or BS degree in Communications or Mass Communications with an emphasis on Television Production or related experience
*Related experience will be evaluated by Company management and may be substituted based on one years of experience equals one year of education
- Minimum of two years of television directing experience preferred
- Working knowledge of television production techniques and extensive experience with automation is necessary
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community
- Ability to plan work schedules and assign duties; ability to provide or arrange for training
- Creative decision-making skills
- Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities
- Ability to make administrative and procedural decisions
- Ability to create, compose, and edit written materials
- Knowledge of professional audio/video and staging techniques, facilities, and equipment
- Knowledge of audio/video tape storage and archiving procedures
- Knowledge of professional audio and/or video tape editing and post-production procedures, techniques, and standards
- Ability to formulate broadcast programming concepts and to plan, develop, and implement live and/or pre-recorded television programs
- Knowledge of television graphic design methods and techniques
- Knowledge of television production set design principles and techniques
- Knowledge of television programming concepts, principles, methodology, and techniques