The Executive Producer supervises news content across all media platforms and line produces at least one hour of a live newscast.

  • Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web
  • Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business and financial objectives
  • Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations
  • Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all media devices
  • Responsible for successful marketing of projects and adherence to budget

Requirements & Skills:

  •  Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent
  • At least 5 years’ experience in television or radio broadcast/production
  • Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff
  • Detail oriented
  • Excellent verbal, written, and analytical skills
  • Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations
  • Utilize state-of-the-art television technology

