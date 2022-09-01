The Executive Producer supervises news content across all media platforms and line produces at least one hour of a live newscast.
- Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web
- Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business and financial objectives
- Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations
- Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all media devices
- Responsible for successful marketing of projects and adherence to budget
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent
- At least 5 years’ experience in television or radio broadcast/production
- Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff
- Detail oriented
- Excellent verbal, written, and analytical skills
- Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations
- Utilize state-of-the-art television technology