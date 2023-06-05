WCBD TV is an NBC Affiliate Station owned by Nexstar Media Inc. We are located in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Charleston, SC. Charleston is known for its warm weather, friendly people, charming downtown, outstanding food, beautiful beaches, and so much history.
The Executive Producer supervises news content across all media platforms and line produces at least one hour of a live newscast.
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar
- Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web
- Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business and financial objectives
- Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations
- Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all media devices
- Responsible for successful marketing of projects and adherence to budget
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent
- At least 5 years’ experience in television or radio broadcast/production
- Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff
- Detail oriented
- Excellent verbal, written, and analytical skills
- Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations
- Utilize state-of-the-art television technology