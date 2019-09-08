The Executive Producer supervises news content across all media platforms and line produces at least one hour of a live newscast.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web

Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business and financial objectives

Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations

Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all media devices

Responsible for successful marketing of projects and adherence to budget

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent

At least 5 years’ experience in television or radio broadcast/production

Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff

Detail oriented

Excellent verbal, written, and analytical skills

Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations

Utilize state-of-the-art television technology

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Executive Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Executive Producer must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

