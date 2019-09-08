The Executive Producer supervises news content across all media platforms and line produces at least one hour of a live newscast.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web
- Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business and financial objectives
- Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations
- Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all media devices
- Responsible for successful marketing of projects and adherence to budget
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent
- At least 5 years’ experience in television or radio broadcast/production
- Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff
- Detail oriented
- Excellent verbal, written, and analytical skills
- Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations
- Utilize state-of-the-art television technology
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Executive Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Executive Producer must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.