Experienced Account Executive; Broadcast and Digital Sales

The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television and digital advertising.

WCBD of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., in beautiful Charleston, SC, is seeking an experienced level Account Executive with a proven record of success in TV sales. Individual must be able to develop custom solutions for advertisers on multiple platforms. Requires emphasis on growing agency shares on an established list and generating new business. Primarily responsible for delivering sales revenue, as well as cultivating and developing new advertisers for the station’s multi-platform properties. Must prospect and develop new business within the Charleston market. Candidate must have previous experience with a clear record of growth and achievement. 3-5 years of experience in television sales preferred.

Pre-employment Criminal Background and Motor Vehicle required.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals

Establishes credible relationships with local business community

Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients

Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts

Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients

Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible

Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media, television and digital platforms

Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media

Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum three year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Experience with Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, Wide Orbit Media Sales, Wide Orbit Traffic and Matrix

Excellent written, verbal and math skills

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds.

Click here to apply now