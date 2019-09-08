Graphic Designer for Broadcast and digital

The Graphic Designer will work with multiple departments including news, promotions, internet and sales to create on-air still and motion graphics utilizing the latest in broadcast technology.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, while creating, managing and organizing all graphic needs and related files for multiple projects

Interact daily with news management, producers and directors to successfully create visually-compelling designs to enhance the storytelling process for our daily newscasts

Design and build graphics for broadcast and digital newscasts. Includes building full screen monitor graphics, over the shoulder graphics, maps, mugshots and information graphics

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Art, Design or Broadcasting (preferred)

Three years of experience in graphic design, with advanced knowledge of and experience with: Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Premiere Pro. Experience with 3D software a plus

Experience with Lyric X, ENPS, and Ignite software desired

Experience with the Vertigo system and Chyron graphics system is recommended

Ability to work on various projects simultaneously and to deliver finished projects on deadline

Highly effective communication and organizational skills, with ability to communicate seamlessly with newscast director and flexibility to work in rapidly changing situations

Experience with technical television news production, graphics design and or electronic media. Experience working in a newsroom environment preferred

Perform other duties as assigned

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Graphic Designer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions on occasion, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

