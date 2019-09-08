Graphic Designer for Broadcast and digital

The Graphic Designer will work with multiple departments including news, promotions, internet and sales to create on-air still and motion graphics utilizing the latest in broadcast technology.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, while creating, managing and organizing all graphic needs and related files for multiple projects
- Interact daily with news management, producers and directors to successfully create visually-compelling designs to enhance the storytelling process for our daily newscasts
- Design and build graphics for broadcast and digital newscasts. Includes building full screen monitor graphics, over the shoulder graphics, maps, mugshots and information graphics
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Art, Design or Broadcasting (preferred)
- Three years of experience in graphic design, with advanced knowledge of and experience with: Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Premiere Pro. Experience with 3D software a plus
- Experience with Lyric X, ENPS, and Ignite software desired
- Experience with the Vertigo system and Chyron graphics system is recommended
- Ability to work on various projects simultaneously and to deliver finished projects on deadline
- Highly effective communication and organizational skills, with ability to communicate seamlessly with newscast director and flexibility to work in rapidly changing situations
- Experience with technical television news production, graphics design and or electronic media. Experience working in a newsroom environment preferred
- Perform other duties as assigned
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Graphic Designer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions on occasion, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.