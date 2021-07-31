Graphic Designer

The Graphic Designer will work with multiple departments including news, promotions, internet and sales to create on-air still and motion graphics utilizing the latest in broadcast technology.

  • Maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, while creating, managing and organizing all graphic needs and related files for multiple projects
  • Interact daily with news management, producers and directors to successfully create visually-compelling designs to enhance the storytelling process for our daily newscasts
  • Design and build graphics for nightly newscasts.  Includes building full screen monitor graphics, over the shoulder graphics, maps, mugshots and information graphics.  Most all work is template driven via photoshop
  • Other job duties will include operation of studio cameras, audio consoles, teleprompter and some basic news editing on Adobe Premiere Pro platform
  • Perform other duties as assigned                                    

Requirements & Skills:

  • Knowledge and experience with: Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Premiere Pro) and Ross Xpression Dual channel graphics system
  • Hands-on experience working in a live production environment
  • Operation of Ross Xpression or Chyron graphics system is and integration of ENPS newsroom solutions software is recommended
  • Clear communicator with ability to communicate seamlessly with newscast director and flexibility to work in rapidly changing situations
  • Experience with technical television news production, graphics design and or electronic media.

APPLY HERE

