The Graphic Designer will work with multiple departments including news, promotions, internet and sales to create on-air still and motion graphics utilizing the latest in broadcast technology.
- Maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, while creating, managing and organizing all graphic needs and related files for multiple projects
- Interact daily with news management, producers and directors to successfully create visually-compelling designs to enhance the storytelling process for our daily newscasts
- Design and build graphics for nightly newscasts. Includes building full screen monitor graphics, over the shoulder graphics, maps, mugshots and information graphics. Most all work is template driven via photoshop
- Other job duties will include operation of studio cameras, audio consoles, teleprompter and some basic news editing on Adobe Premiere Pro platform
- Perform other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Knowledge and experience with: Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator & Premiere Pro) and Ross Xpression Dual channel graphics system
- Hands-on experience working in a live production environment
- Operation of Ross Xpression or Chyron graphics system is and integration of ENPS newsroom solutions software is recommended
- Clear communicator with ability to communicate seamlessly with newscast director and flexibility to work in rapidly changing situations
- Experience with technical television news production, graphics design and or electronic media.