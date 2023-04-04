WCBD TV is an NBC Affiliate Station owned by Nexstar Media Inc. We are located in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Charleston, SC. Charleston is known for its warm weather, friendly people, charming downtown, outstanding food, beautiful beaches, and so much history.

The Integrated Digital Specialist is the digital marketing services sales lead.

Provide in-house digital creative services for clients or station projects

Works closely with sales team and clients to product on-brand, eye-catching campaigns

Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding revenue targets

Ensure accuracy and deadline delivery of client digital campaigns

Requirements & Skills:

BA or BS in Digital Design, Business Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

A portfolio of previous digital work to showcase experience and creativity

Ability to design, produce, and manage interactive online content, including digital display ads, email templates, social media, landing pages, and websites

Experience in digital video production and editing a plus

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who can work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

Effective communication and client presentation skills

Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends)

Be and effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating digital revenue

Other duties as assigned by Manager

