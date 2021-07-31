The Integrated Digital Specialist is the digital marketing services sales lead.
- Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets
- Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships
- Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients
Requirements & Skills:
- BA or BS in Business Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred
- 3+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred
- Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and effective use for clients
- Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who can work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment
- Effective communication and client presentation skills
- Ability to interact with high-level decision makers
- Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process
- Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals
- Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends)
- Be and effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating digital revenue