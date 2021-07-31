Integrated Digital Specialist

The Integrated Digital Specialist is the digital marketing services sales lead.

  • Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets
  • Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships
  • Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients

Requirements & Skills:

  • BA or BS in Business Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred
  • 3+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred
  • Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and effective use for clients
  • Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who can work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment
  • Effective communication and client presentation skills
  • Ability to interact with high-level decision makers
  • Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process
  • Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail
  • Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals
  • Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends)
  • Be and effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating digital revenue

