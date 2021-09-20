The Commercial Producer/Lifestyle Show Media Producer will be responsible for the development of cutting-edge commercial spots from concept to completion. Creative scripting, shooting and non-linear editing experience is a must.

WCBD has been serving the Lowcountry area as one of the top local Television Broadcasters for over 60 years. We are located in Mount Pleasant near the base of the Ravenel Bridge across from Historic Downtown Charleston. We are looking for a visual storyteller to join our team in helping produce Loving Living Local, a half-hour lifestyles show that focuses on all things related to living in Lowcountry. We are looking for the right creative services professional that can write, shoot, and edit content to tell stories in short and long form video formats for both Broadcast and Digital platforms. For consideration, you must provide an online link to your recent video production work samples. This position will report to the Creative Services Director but will also take direction from the Lifestyles Show Host/Producer.

Creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories in broadcast and digital video form

Edit lifestyles show segments as well as post-produce half-hour episodes comprised of various segments based on rundown information

Convert video formats, write accompanying copy, and post content online

Collaborate with project stakeholders to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results

Work closely with stakeholders to coordinate asset and information exchange on projects

Represent WCBD in a professional and positive manner during client meetings and shoots

Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills

Coordinate production, including working with the lifestyles host, commercial producers, our graphic artists, clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (camera’s, vehicles, etc.) needed for project

Manage video equipment and software needs

Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots from concept to completion

Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

Perform other duties, as directed by management

Requirements & Skills:

Minimum 2 years video production experience, preferably at a local television station or advertising agency and a college degree in video production, marketing, or related field preferred

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Software skills required include MS Office and the Adobe CC Suite Production Package: Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder

This is a client facing position. You will work closely with sales account executives and sales management to develop creative strategies to ensure we meet our client’s goals.

Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel may be required for shoots and meetings

Broad understanding of current production trends and techniques.

Knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques

Exhibit advanced editing expertise

A passion to stay up to date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries

Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority

Must be able to work independently or as part of a team

Although rare, occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts may be required

Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition

Organize and archive all completed commercial productions and assets

Must pass a background and DMV check to be hired

