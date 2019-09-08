The Sales Assistant works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic and accounting perspective. The Sales assistant is also responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

WCBD-TV of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., in Charleston SC, is seeking a full time Local Sales Assistant/Front Desk Team Member. The Sales Assistant works with the Sales Department and a team of Account Executives to facilitate order entry, traffic, accounting and all clerical functions required by the Sales department as needed.

Will be housed at the Station’s Front Desk and perform Receptionist duties

Perform all clerical functions for the Sales Department

Maintain awareness of the most current traffic/copy policies, practices and procedures

Enter orders into Wide Orbit traffic system

Compile accounts receivable information for Account Executives and Management

Resolve logistical issues in coordination of on air spot placement

Back up other members of our Sales Assistant Team, handling overflow on an as needed basis

Perform other duties as assigned

***Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic and Microsoft Office preferred.

Requirements & Skills:

High School diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the sales or media fields

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Physical Demands & Work Environment:



The Sales Assistant must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

