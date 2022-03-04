The Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day to day operations of the Sales department, including development of new business and achievement of revenue goals across Broadcast and Digital Platforms.
- Provides leadership for the broadcast/digital sales teams
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
- Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, new business and digital revenue
- Drives new business development
- Manages inventory and revenue forecasting
- Manages recruitment, training, evaluation, and development of sales professionals
- Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
- Manages Accounts Receivable
- Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements and Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Minimum three-five years of media sales experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
- Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, and comScore is preferred