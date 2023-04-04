WCBD TV is an NBC Affiliate Station owned by Nexstar Media Inc. We are located in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Charleston, SC. Charleston is known for its warm weather, friendly people, charming downtown, outstanding food, beautiful beaches, and so much history.

The Meteorologist forecast weather conditions and produces and anchors weather reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Produces and presents weather reports for all platforms

Ensures that all weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes and delivers weather stories in a clear and concise manner

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating weather programming and other content

Responds to breaking and/or severe weather events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required

Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Writes web stories detailing the local forecast on a daily basis

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Minimum five years’ experience in weather reporting or anchoring. (More or less depending on market size.)

Superior on-air presence

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution

Strong understanding of the field of meteorology and a proven track record of forecasting

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift

APPLY HERE