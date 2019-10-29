National Regional Sales Manager

It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

The National Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day to day operations of the National Sales department, including development of new business and achievement of revenue goals.

The dominant NBC and CW duopolies at WSAV TV in Savannah, GA and WCBD TV in Charleston, SC are currently recruiting for a dynamic leader to become a dual market National Sales Manager.

The successful candidate will be someone who takes advantage of every opportunity to maximize revenue on all screens; television, digital, and OTT platforms.

This position will be challenged in creating and implementing strategies to achieve high financial goals in a fast-paced environment.

Required skills include pro-active creative leadership along with new business development.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



Candidate must possess strong motivational and sales skills along with a proven track record of success. Attention to details is a must.

Manage day to day activity of National Sales Rep Firm.

Out of market travel will be required.

Achieving digital and broadcast sales objectives are vital! Building buyer relationships, communicating clearly and concisely, as well as the ability to accurately forecast, budget and execute a strategic plan is critical.

Must be able to develop highly creative and innovative marketing campaigns and solutions for clients to help National account businesses grow.

Experience with Wide Orbit, Matrix, ComScore preferred.

If you are a critical thinker, possess a strong work ethic and have the desire to win with innovative and new ideas, please apply online at nexstar.tv/careers.

EDUCATIONAL and/ or EXPERIENCE

2-4 years of equivalent experience selling and generating transactional accounts

Management experience preferred but not required.

