News producer

WCBD in beautiful Charleston, SC is looking for a new host for its popular afternoon lifestyles program, Loving Living Local. The show is all about the Low Country and features things to do, places to go, local businesses, expert advice, and more.

Nexstar Broadcasting and WCBD, it's NBC Affiliate station in beautiful Charleston, SC, are looking for an on-air talent to host and oversee production of taped, look-live entertainment segments. This is a full-time position requiring the Host to plan, produce and direct each segment from concept to finished product. This position will work closely with various departments. Requirements include experience using Adobe Premiere, Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Google Docs, Sheets, and Zoom. Experience shooting, editing, and producing content is a must, as well as an understanding of live to tape video production in a news environment. Minimum of three years on-air reporting and/or anchoring experience, along with superior ad-lib interviewing skills, are also required.