News Producer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Olympian Raven Saunders will be the Grand Marshal for the 156th annual Emancipation Proclamation Parade in downtown Charleston.

The annual celebration marks the signing of the Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln to free enslaved people in the southern states. It was signed on January 1, 1863, as the United States approached its third year embroiled in the Civil War.