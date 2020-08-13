It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

The News Producer produces daily newscast items, decides the order in which stories will be told, writes teases and other content, times news programs, edits video, and posts video to the website.

Produces newscasts for broadcast across all platforms

Writes and orders news stories

Approves scripts

Balances news and feature content to create compelling broadcasts

Edits video

Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum two years’ experience in news operations (Depending on market size)

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

